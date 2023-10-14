The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $440.00 at JMP Securities

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $450.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $392.76.

Shares of GS stock opened at $309.52 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $299.07 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.81 and a 200-day moving average of $329.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 180.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

