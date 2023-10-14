Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $34.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.3 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

NYSE:OHI opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $34.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.75%.

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

See Also

