Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. 888 restated a downgrade rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 369.6% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

