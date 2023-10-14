Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $126.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.27.

GOOGL opened at $137.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,159,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

