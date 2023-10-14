StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.70.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Athersys by 381.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 910,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 861,475 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athersys in the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.