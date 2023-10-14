Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APLD. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 4.14.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 58.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Digital stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 14,390.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,900 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Applied Digital worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

