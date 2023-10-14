AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of ALOT opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $92.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.73 and a beta of 0.65.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 0.59%.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
