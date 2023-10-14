Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at CIBC

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

TSE WTE opened at C$23.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.22. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of C$21.59 and a 52 week high of C$33.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is 112.90%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

