Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) PT Lowered to C$145.00

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$155.00 to C$145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Waste Connections Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of TSE WCN opened at C$189.03 on Tuesday. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$169.72 and a one year high of C$196.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$187.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$187.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67.
Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C$0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 9.1048506 EPS for the current year.
Waste Connections Cuts Dividend
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Connections
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.