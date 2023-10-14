Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) PT Lowered to C$145.00

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$155.00 to C$145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE WCN opened at C$189.03 on Tuesday. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$169.72 and a one year high of C$196.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$187.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$187.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C$0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 9.1048506 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

Waste Connections Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.08%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

