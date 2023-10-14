Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$96.00 to C$105.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on STN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$99.00 target price on shares of Stantec and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$98.27.

Stantec stock opened at C$88.71 on Tuesday. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$62.19 and a 52 week high of C$92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.05. Stantec had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 4.0706522 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.43%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

