UBS Group Lowers Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$70.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCI.B. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$74.93.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 67.34%.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
