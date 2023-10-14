NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Pi Financial from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NXE. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NXE opened at C$7.60 on Tuesday. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.75 and a 1 year high of C$8.68. The company has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.27.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

