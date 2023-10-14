UBS Group Cuts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$24.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target cut by UBS Group from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.46.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TELUS
TELUS Price Performance
TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.04). TELUS had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of C$4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion. Research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.1862178 earnings per share for the current year.
TELUS Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 176.83%.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
Featured Stories
