UBS Group Cuts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$24.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target cut by UBS Group from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.46.

Get TELUS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TELUS

TELUS Price Performance

TSE T opened at C$22.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$21.16 and a 52 week high of C$29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.19.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.04). TELUS had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of C$4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion. Research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.1862178 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 176.83%.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.