Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Price Target Lowered to C$2.40 at Stifel Nicolaus

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.60 to C$2.40 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.93 target price on shares of Steppe Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Steppe Gold Stock Up 4.8 %

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Shares of TSE STGO opened at C$0.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Steppe Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$1.36.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

