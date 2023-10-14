The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Barclays

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

CG stock opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $977.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 3,012,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $25,000,006.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,012,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,006.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 3,012,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,006.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,012,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 27,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $875,888.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 955,587 shares in the company, valued at $30,922,795.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $755,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 58,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

