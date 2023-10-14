BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BioPharma Credit from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOPCF opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83. BioPharma Credit has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

