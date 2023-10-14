Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Barclays

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APO. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.04.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $47.28 and a 52-week high of $93.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.85 and a 200-day moving average of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

