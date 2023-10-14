Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $78.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $116.00.

QRVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $90.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -534.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.88. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,943,991.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $880,803.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,665,171.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $1,097,429.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,943,991.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Qorvo by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Further Reading

