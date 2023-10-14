Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

About Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft develops and produces components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

