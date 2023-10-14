Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Arkema Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $93.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average of $97.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41. Arkema has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arkema will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It also provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.