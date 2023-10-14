Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Greencore Group Stock Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS GNCGY opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $4.56.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Greencore Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.