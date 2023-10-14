Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Greencore Group Stock Down 1.9 %
OTCMKTS GNCGY opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $4.56.
Greencore Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Greencore Group
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.