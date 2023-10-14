Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.18.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $65.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.01. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,867 shares of company stock worth $3,809,493. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.