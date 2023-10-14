HSBC Lowers Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) (OTCMKTS:SFOSF) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) (OTCMKTS:SFOSFFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Stock Up 1.0 %

SFOSF opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $3.52.

About Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group)

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. It operates in five segments: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Medical Devices and Medical Diagnosis, Healthcare Service, Pharmaceutical Distribution and Retail, Other Business segments.

