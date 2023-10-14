HSBC Lowers Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) (OTCMKTS:SFOSF) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) (OTCMKTS:SFOSF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Stock Up 1.0 %
SFOSF opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $3.52.
About Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group)
