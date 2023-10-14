Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Insider Activity at Neumora Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neumora Therapeutics news, CEO Henry O. Gosebruch purchased 15,000 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,515,460 shares of company stock worth $58,563,822 in the last ninety days.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

