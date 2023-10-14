HSBC Downgrades Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COIHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($83.23) to GBX 5,600 ($68.54) in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($95.47) to GBX 6,500 ($79.56) in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Croda International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($80.78) to GBX 6,800 ($83.23) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($80.78) to GBX 6,300 ($77.11) in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Croda International

Croda International Trading Down 1.0 %

Croda International Cuts Dividend

Shares of COIHY stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. Croda International has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $45.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2629 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

About Croda International

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.