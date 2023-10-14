RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ RYZB opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. RayzeBio has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $26.00.

In other RayzeBio news, Director Maha Katabi acquired 472,222 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,499,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,209,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,775,752. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 1,388,889 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,899,144 shares in the company, valued at $88,184,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

