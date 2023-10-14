The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Sanwa (OTCMKTS:SNWAF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sanwa (OTCMKTS:SNWAF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Sanwa Stock Performance

Shares of SNWAF stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Sanwa has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $9.42.

Sanwa Company Profile

Sanwa Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel construction materials for commercial and residential construction in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers lightweight shutters, condominium doors, window shutters, exterior products, heavy-duty shutters, steel doors, partitions, stainless steel products, garage doors, operators, overhead doors, shutters, automatic doors, trucks/trailers, hinge doors, industrial doors, dock levelers, and aluminum store fronts, as well as maintenance services.

