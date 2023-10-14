The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Sanwa (OTCMKTS:SNWAF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sanwa (OTCMKTS:SNWAF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Sanwa Stock Performance
Shares of SNWAF stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Sanwa has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $9.42.
Sanwa Company Profile
