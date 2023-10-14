American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

AEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $100.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

