Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Eiffage from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Eiffage Trading Down 0.6 %

About Eiffage

Shares of EFGSY opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. Eiffage has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

