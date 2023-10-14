Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Eiffage from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.
Eiffage Trading Down 0.6 %
About Eiffage
Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.
