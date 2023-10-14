Barclays Initiates Coverage on Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Trelleborg AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66. Trelleborg AB has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $25.50.
About Trelleborg AB (publ)
