Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has $44.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.60.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.15. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.45 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.86%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $7,754,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

