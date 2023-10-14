Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of Tarena International stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Tarena International had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $75.16 million during the quarter.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.