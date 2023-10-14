Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Carr’s Group (LON:CARR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Carr’s Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.19. Carr’s Group has a 52-week low of GBX 94 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 152.03 ($1.86). The stock has a market cap of £118.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,150.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Carr’s Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a GBX 1.18 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Carr’s Group’s payout ratio is 15,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carr’s Group

About Carr’s Group

In other Carr’s Group news, insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,119.95). Company insiders own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

