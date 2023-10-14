Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPLK. Piper Sandler downgraded Splunk from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.21.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $147.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.91. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14. Splunk has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $148.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,573,734.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $733,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,077,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,962 shares of company stock worth $3,363,113. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Splunk by 34.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Splunk in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Splunk by 8.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

