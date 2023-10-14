XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. XBiotech has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XBIT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 550.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XBiotech in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in XBiotech by 72.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

