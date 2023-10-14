Castings (LON:CGS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Castings (LON:CGS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($6.73) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Castings from GBX 530 ($6.49) to GBX 550 ($6.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Castings alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CGS

Castings Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity

LON CGS opened at GBX 345 ($4.22) on Tuesday. Castings has a 52-week low of GBX 295.12 ($3.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 428 ($5.24). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 358.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 372.25. The firm has a market cap of £149.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1,112.90 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, insider Steve Mant acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.09) per share, for a total transaction of £3,841 ($4,701.35). Insiders own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

About Castings

(Get Free Report)

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.