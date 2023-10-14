Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of OXBR stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.87.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

In other news, CEO Sanjay Madhu bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Oxbridge Re news, CEO Sanjay Madhu purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin acquired 23,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,955.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 244,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,140.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 180,418 shares of company stock valued at $203,553. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

