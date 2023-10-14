Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of OXBR stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.87.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oxbridge Re
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.