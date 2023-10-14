DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
DLH Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of DLHC stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.77 million, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Research analysts expect that DLH will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.
