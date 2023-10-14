DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

DLH Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of DLHC stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.77 million, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $102.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Research analysts expect that DLH will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

About DLH

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the first quarter valued at $5,768,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 701,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 185,754 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in DLH by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 342,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 147,649 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 350.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 102,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 29.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 92,020 shares in the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

