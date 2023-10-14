Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.74.

Get Ambev alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ambev

Ambev Stock Performance

ABEV opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.24.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambev

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.