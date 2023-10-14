Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Gold Resource Stock Up 4.8 %

GORO stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $36.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gold Resource will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

