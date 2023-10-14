Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Price Performance

Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSON. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hudson Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.