Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

ASRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on Assertio from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Assertio from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Assertio from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Assertio has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. Assertio had a net margin of 58.15% and a return on equity of 45.15%. Research analysts predict that Assertio will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajay Patel sold 64,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $195,511.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,674.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajay Patel sold 64,313 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $195,511.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,674.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 127,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $386,934.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,332. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assertio by 302.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,882,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,111,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after buying an additional 1,185,400 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio during the second quarter valued at about $6,504,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 0.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

