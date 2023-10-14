Insider Selling: Aterian plc (LON:ATN) Insider Sells £2,850,000 in Stock

Aterian plc (LON:ATNGet Free Report) insider Charles Grant Bray sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.16), for a total value of £2,850,000 ($3,488,372.09).

Charles Grant Bray also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 12th, Charles Grant Bray sold 3,000,000 shares of Aterian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.00), for a total value of £2,460,000 ($3,011,015.91).
  • On Thursday, August 17th, Charles Grant Bray acquired 3,000,000 shares of Aterian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($36,719.71).

Aterian Trading Down 0.2 %

LON ATN opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.90. The firm has a market cap of £10.33 million, a P/E ratio of -95.00 and a beta of -0.12. Aterian plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.49 ($0.02).

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, copper, silver, and tantalum. It holds 100% interest in the AGDZ Copper-Silver project covering and area of 762 kilometer square located in Morocco; and the Kuaka JV The Musasa project located in Rwanda.

