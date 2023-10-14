London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 9,920 ($121.42) target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LSEG. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($112.61) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,774 ($119.63).
London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 1.0 %
London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of GBX 35.70 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9,250.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Martin Brand sold 14,966,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,950 ($97.31), for a total transaction of £1,189,848,834 ($1,456,363,321.91). 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
