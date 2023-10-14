Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) PT Raised to $170.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CBOE. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.00.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $161.95 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.07. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $732,142.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $2,493,460. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

