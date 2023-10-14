Macquarie Lowers WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target to GBX 800

WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Macquarie from GBX 850 ($10.40) to GBX 800 ($9.79) in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WPP. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on WPP from GBX 890 ($10.89) to GBX 870 ($10.65) in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.42) to GBX 1,245 ($15.24) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,250 ($15.30) to GBX 1,150 ($14.08) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.42) to GBX 1,200 ($14.69) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,064.63 ($13.03).
WPP Trading Down 3.1 %
WPP Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,959.18%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Simon Dingemans acquired 4,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 820 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £32,800 ($40,146.88). Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
