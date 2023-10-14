JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.46) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SGE. Barclays lifted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 810 ($9.91) to GBX 850 ($10.40) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.00) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 930 ($11.38).

Shares of LON:SGE opened at GBX 1,014.50 ($12.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5,072.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 677.40 ($8.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,055 ($12.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 983.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 900.40.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

