Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,963 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.4% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of COST traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $565.80. The company had a trading volume of 99,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,935. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $555.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $250.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

