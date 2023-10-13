Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.1% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.23.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $357.00. The stock had a trading volume of 934,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795,826. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.51 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

