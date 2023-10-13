J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after buying an additional 3,386,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.68.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.0 %

MA stock opened at $399.90 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $376.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

